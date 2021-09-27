Booster shots now available to Georgians

County health departments begin giving out the third shot.

ATLANTA — Pfizer booster shots are now ready and available for Georgians. Shortly after midnight on Friday - the CDC gave the green light for state health departments to begin administering the shot. For now, only people who got the Pfizer vaccine are eligible for a booster shot. No boosters are approved yet for the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna shots.

The Clifton Springs Health Center in Dekalb County saw no lines on Monday, but county officials said they had plenty of walk-ins and people with appointments. A spokesperson said they received just over 6,500 booster shots in preparation for Monday.

“Slowly but surely vaccination is picking up here in Dekalb County," explained Georgia DPH Public Information Officer Eric Nickens.

Fayetteville resident Sadie Swift was one of many that visited the site on the first day of administration. She says after not being able to find an appointment available by her, she drove about an hour north to the Dekalb County facility.

“It was real easy and, as you can see, there’s not a long line or anything. It will give me more protection and that’s what I’m looking for, as much protection as I can," explained Swift.

According to data from DPH released on Friday, these following counties have the highest percentages of fully vaccinated residents in our area.

Fayette County: 58.1%

Clay County: 57.1%

Oconee County: 56.7%

Cobb County: 53.4%

Greene County: 52.8%

Forsyth County: 52.6%

Fulton County: 52.5%

Gwinnett County: 51.5%

Terrell County: 50.6%

DeKalb County: 50.3%

As of Monday, 47% of people who live in Georgia are fully vaccinated. The CDC has endorsed Pfizer booster shots for individuals in the following categories:

People 65 years and older, and residents in long-term care settings should receive a Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot at least six months after their primary two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

People ages 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions should receive a Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot at least six months after their primary two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

People ages 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions may receive a Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot at least six months after their primary two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot based on their individual benefits and risks.

People ages 18 to 64 who are at an increased risk for COVID exposure and transmission due to occupational or institutional factors may receive a Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot at least six months after their primary two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot based on their individual benefits and risks.