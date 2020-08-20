Mayor Bottoms says $22 million allocated to Atlanta's emergency rental assistance program

The program provides rental, utility or security deposit assistance for low-income Atlanta residents.

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta has allocated $22 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to the Atlanta COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program for housing support for Atlanta residents, according to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

The program, administered by the United Way of Greater Atlanta, will provide rental, utility, and/or security deposit assistance to more than 6,700 Atlanta residents through a network of local service providers. The providers were selected through an RFP process.

Residential renters who have experienced a loss of income due to COVID-19 will be able to receive assistance with payments of their past due rent, utility and/or security deposits to a maximum household limit of $3,000.

“Access to safe, affordable and livable housing is one of our Administration’s top priorities,” the mayor said in a statement. “Beyond the pressing challenges of COVID-19, we aim to ensure that every resident who wants to live in Atlanta is able to do so with dignity. Thank you to United Way of Greater Atlanta for being a partner in providing housing stability to residents as we navigate this now normal."

Instability of housing has long been a problem for low-income residents, and was an issue well before the pandemic reached Georgia. The effects of COVID-19 have only increased the effects of the experience for many residents.

“Through our partnership with the City of Atlanta on the Atlanta COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program, we will be able to provide relief to families with children, lower-income earning households, and other vulnerable populations," said United Way of Greater Atlanta CEO Milton Little, Jr.

To apply for assistance and to view eligibility requirements, residents can:

Access the application online at www.unitedwayatlanta.org.

Text the keyword C19-ERA to 898-211 to be directed to the application page.

Visit 211online.unitedwayatlanta.org.

Residents can also call 211 to speak to a live 211 Community Connection Specialist. Hours for live specialists are limited from 8 am to 7 pm, Monday through Friday. Due to high call volumes, the above, automated options are preferred.

