Gov. Brian Kemp, first lady exposed to COVID-19

Both Kemp and the first lady received a COVID-19 test after they were notified.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp and his wife, first lady Marty Kemp, have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, his office confirmed.

In a tweet Friday afternoon, Kemp's press secretary Cody Hall said the the first couple would be quarantining per guidance from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Both Kemp and the first lady received a COVID-19 test after they were notified, Hall said. The results of those tests had not yet been provided.

The announcement of the governor's exposure came on the same day that Georgia US Rep. Drew Ferguson said that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Last night, I began feeling mild symptoms consistent with a cold, with no fever," he tweeted. "This morning when I began running a slight fever I immediately took a COVID test which has come back positive."

Though it's unclear at this time when and where the governor's exposure happened, both Kemp and Ferguson were present for a "MAGA meet-up" rally in Manchester, Georgia on Tuesday. The campaign-like event was held on the same day that Vice President Joe Biden held a rally in neighboring Warm Springs, Georgia.