Gov. Kemp, first lady to tour state to encourage COVID best practices ahead of Labor Day Weekend

The governor says he is asking Georgians to do four things that will help stop the spread.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia first lady, Marty Kemp, will embark on a statewide tour today to encourage COVID best practices ahead of the Labor Day Weekend.

According to a release, the governor will be reinforcing his message to do "Four Things for Fall" that will help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Those four things include wearing a mask, socially distancing, washing hands and following public health guidelines that have been issued by his office and hte Department of Public Health.

Quick stop at the @ExploreGeorgia Columbus Visitor Information Center. They’re doing great and keeping visitors safe! We want Georgians to do Four Things to have a safe Labor Day Weekend:



😷 Wear your mask

↔️ Socially distance

🧼 Wash your hands regularly

📖 Follow the guidance pic.twitter.com/IQHOp1wtqc — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) September 3, 2020

According to the release, the flyaround tour will set out from DeKalb Airport at 7:30 a.m. this morning and head to Valdosta, Savannah and Augusta.