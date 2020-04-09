Gov. Kemp, first lady to tour state to encourage COVID best practices ahead of Labor Day Weekend

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia first lady, Marty Kemp, will embark on a statewide tour today to encourage COVID best practices ahead of the Labor Day Weekend.
According to a release, the governor will be reinforcing his message to do "Four Things for Fall" that will help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Those four things include wearing a mask, socially distancing, washing hands and following public health guidelines that have been issued by his office and hte Department of Public Health.
According to the release, the flyaround tour will set out from DeKalb Airport at 7:30 a.m. this morning and head to Valdosta, Savannah and Augusta.
