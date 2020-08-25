'Do it for your faith community or do it for college football' | Kemp asks Georgians to do 4 things

"Together we will protect lives and livelihoods with your help, we will beat COVID-19 and secure a safe, healthy and prosperous future for our state.'

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is asking Georgians to do four simple things to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

On Tuesday, he released a video message going over some of the state's statistics, including that there has been progress with the number of positive cases dropping.

"These are encouraging signs but we can’ t take our foot off the gas," Kemp said. "As we look ahead, it’s absolutely critical that Georgians continue to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19."

The governor said in July, there were measures he asked Georgians follow through and he's encouraging everyone to continue those practices as summer winds down.

"Today, I’m renewing the call for Georgians to do 'Four Things for Fall.'"

Wear a mask

Practice social distancing

Wash your hands regularly

Follow the guidance of public health officials detailed in the Executive Orders.

"So do it for your family and friends, do it for your faith community, or do it for college football," Kemp said. "No matter your reason, hunker down, stay focused and do four things for fall."

"Together, we will protect lives and livelihoods with your help, we will beat COVID-19 and secure a safe, healthy and prosperous future for our state," he added.

In the latest data provided by the Georgia State Department of Public Health, the number of positive cases remains down, with just over 2,100 new cases reported Tuesday. The graph below shows the curve. The bars in orange indicate where we stand in the last week.

While the cases are declining, Georgia is not out of the woods yet.

Georgia reported an additional 106 deaths on Tuesday, which is the second-highest death toll on record. It's important to note that the deaths didn't all happen Tuesday, but were just reported on that day.

The number of current hospitalizations is also trending down. Get a look at the state's progress here.

