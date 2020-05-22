Mom finds a different way to honor her military son on Memorial Day

Brian Portwine lost his life to suicide nine years ago after suffering from PTSD.

ATLANTA — Amid the pandemic, Memorial Day will be a bit different for a mom who lost her son nine years ago to suicide.

Peggy Portwine has found ways to honor Brian since he took his life nine years ago at the age of 23, while at home in between military tours.

Her main way to honor his legacy, she told 11Alive, is to raise awareness to suicide among soldiers.

“Brian wasn’t lost in war, he was lost to invisible injuries of the wounds of war,” Portwine explained.

Brian suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and a traumatic brain injury. She said he loved public speaking, and wanted to be a history teacher. Now, in the years after his death, she speaks for him.

In 2016, she addressed thousands of people, telling Brian's story in Roswell, as she does every year. But this year, due to the pandemic, she won't be able to.

“I feel like I’m not reaching as many people, because I’m not before the, you know, six thousand people," she said. "It’s - it’s different. It’s very different."

While she's not able to do this to honor his memory, she said she is finding new ways, to still reach someone who may be struggling, including possibly hosting a virtual event. A method she is considering, as we are all living a different normal.

If you or someone you know needs help and is contemplating suicide, you can call the national suicide hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.