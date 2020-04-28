Buckhead staple Georgia Grille announces it's closing

The restaurant said it was 'grateful for an amazing 30 years' in a Facebook post.

ATLANTA — Georgia Grille, a Buckhead restaurant that's been a staple in the community there for three decades, said on Facebook this week it's closing up shop.

The restaurant did not directly attribute needing to close to the Covid-19 pandemic, but a previous post in mid-March at the outset of widespread lockdowns had said then that, "We can assure you, somehow, someway, we will be here to serve you very soon."

In an update Monday, the restaurant posted this:

"It is time to say goodbye

Grateful for an amazing 30 years

Grateful for the best customer-friends

Grateful for years of loyal employees

Grateful for our vendors

Grateful for everyone that joined with us to create a special place for the community to come together and celebrate life!"

The restaurant, famously named for Georgia O'Keeffe, specialized in Southwestern fare and was beloved among longtime locals.

"We have celebrated countless birthdays, anniversaries and so many other milestones with you," one fan wrote under the closing message. "Best wishes as you head forward!"

The restaurant is selling a number of its familiar furnishings.