Georgia Air Guard to honor healthcare workers with 2-hour statewide flyover Friday

The 165th Airlift Wing will fly a C-130 over hospitals in north Georgia, down to the Albany area and then back to Savannah where it started.

ATLANTA — The flyovers keep coming. First it was the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds. Then it was the Dobbins Air Force Reserve's 94th Airlift Wing's C-130s that flew over North Georgia on Thursday.

On Friday, beginning at 10 a.m., the 165th Airlift Wing will fly a C-130 over hospitals in north Georgia, down to the Albany area and then back to Savannah where it started.

They plan to fly over nine hospitals in Savannah, Chatsworth, Calhoun, Albany, Waycross, Jesup and Brunswick.

Here is the timeline:

Murray Medical Center 10 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.

Gordon Hospital 10:05 to 10:10 a.m.

Phoebe Putney Hospital 11 to 11:05 a.m.

Memorial Satilla Health 11:20 to 11:25 a.m.

Wayne Memorial Hospital 11:25 to 11:30 a.m.

Southeast Georgia Health System 11:35 to 11:40 a.m.

Saint Joseph/Candler 11:50 to 11:55 a.m.

Candler Hospital 11:55 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Memorial Hospital 11:55 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.

On social media, they said the flyover is to "Thank medical workers on the frontline in the fight against #COVID19!"

The flyovers have become very common across the United States since President Donald Trump announced the plan originally for the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds.

"Don't miss it," Kemp said in a Tweet.

