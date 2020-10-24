Georgia high school hopes for return to classes Monday after sudden closure midweek

The principal, in a note to parents, confirmed multiple COVID cases at the school and said they were closing to disinfect a few days earlier.

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — Another Georgia high school is hoping to head back to class on Monday after a sudden shutdown due to COVID-19,

Callaway High School principal Jonathan Laney issued a notice to parents on Tuesday that school would go virtual beginning the next day after new cases were found among faculty and staff.

"We currently have five positive COVID-19 cases within the student body," he wrote. Today, I was informed of an additional COVID-19 positive case among our staff, which brings the total to four."

Laney said the move to close down so quickly and clean was "an effort to exercise extreme caution."

Custodial services were set to use a fogging disinfectant on the entire school prior to reopening with the goal of being back in class by Oct. 26. They'll make an announcement on whether that happens at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

In the interim, students have been using online learning to supplement their missing class time. Those who don't have internet access were assured they would be given time to make up missing assignments.

"Please know that we are taking this action to protect the health and safety of our students, staff, and family," the principal said.