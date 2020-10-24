Georgia high school hopes for return to classes Monday after sudden closure midweek

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — Another Georgia high school is hoping to head back to class on Monday after a sudden shutdown due to COVID-19,
Callaway High School principal Jonathan Laney issued a notice to parents on Tuesday that school would go virtual beginning the next day after new cases were found among faculty and staff.
"We currently have five positive COVID-19 cases within the student body," he wrote. Today, I was informed of an additional COVID-19 positive case among our staff, which brings the total to four."
Laney said the move to close down so quickly and clean was "an effort to exercise extreme caution."
Custodial services were set to use a fogging disinfectant on the entire school prior to reopening with the goal of being back in class by Oct. 26. They'll make an announcement on whether that happens at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
In the interim, students have been using online learning to supplement their missing class time. Those who don't have internet access were assured they would be given time to make up missing assignments.
"Please know that we are taking this action to protect the health and safety of our students, staff, and family," the principal said.
As of Friday evening, Troup County, where the school is located, reported 3,008 cases of COVID-19 according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. There have also been 106 reported deaths and 333 hospitalizations in the county.