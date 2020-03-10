Cam Newton reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

The Atlanta native and New England Patriots quarterback will not be playing this weekend.

ATLANTA — Cam Newton, the New England Patriots quarterback and Atlanta native, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play this weekend.

The Patriots on Twitter issued a statement confirming a player on the team had tested positive for COVID, but did not name the player.

Multiple national NFL reporters confirmed the player was Newton.

The team said contacts close to the player had tested negative this morning. It is possible for tests to return negative results very early after a person has contracted the virus.

"Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately entered self-quarantine," the team statement said. "Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19."

"We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and game against the Chiefs," the team added. "The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority."

Statement from the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/eSTUukh5vl — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 3, 2020

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Patriots were scheduled to leave for Kansas City at 1 p.m. today, but that their departure has now been put on standby as the team awaits more test results.

News of Newton's positive test comes as a number of players on the Tennessee Titans have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the postponement of their game this week.