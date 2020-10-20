Fulton County high school to shut down for 3 days due to COVID cases

The school will be cleaned while closed and contact tracing will begin to find possible COVID-19 cases.

MILTON, Ga. — A Fulton County school will be closed to students for three days to allow for cleaning and contact tracing of COVID-19 cases, a notice shared on Monday afternoon said.

Fulton County Schools said on Facebook that Cambridge High School, located in Milton, had met the criteria for reaching Level 2 in its closing matrix. This means that three or more students or staff members at the same site had a positive diagnosis.

The school system said it made the decision with the input of the Fulton County Board of Health.

"All students and teachers will be in remote learning on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday," the school system said. "We anticipate school reopening on Friday for face-to-face instruction."

Meanwhile, anyone who will need to quarantine should expect to be contacted directly, the school system said.

"We anticipate that additional cases may occur," the school system said. "We are following the process we had laid out to address these with a localized approach to closure."

The school system is also asking parents to submit a COVID-19 Report if their student has tested positive for COVID in the past 15 days, is currently waiting for the results for a test, or has been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

"We fully acknowledge there are going to be cases from time-to-time that will require us to act," the school system wrote. "We are committed to following the process we have outlined to keep our students and staff safe and limit disruption to learning."