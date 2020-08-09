Captain with Douglas County Sheriff's Office in ICU with COVID-19

The community is coming together for a virtual prayer vigil for Captain Ross Brown.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A member of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office is in the intensive care unit after being diagnosed and admitted to the hospital about a month ago for COVID-19.

The sheriff's office posted the event on it's website, saying Brown is at Wellstar Douglas fighting for his life.

"To Ross and the Brown family, we want you to know that you have the continued prayer and support of your DCSO family. Hang in there buddy, we got your six," the post reads with a photo of Brown and Sheriff Tim Pounds.

Brown has worked with the department for 32 years. The sheriff's office said he is a Division Commander over Court Services and is one of the original crew of deputies that was assigned to open the new courthouse when it was built.