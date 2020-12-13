Good news as prayers pour in for Georgia deputy battling suspected COVID

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office had a positive update regarding Deputy Gary Pritchett who just days earlier was taken into the ICU.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — At a time when the stories surrounding COVID-19 are rarely positive has come a moment of hope out of Carroll County.

The sheriff's office announced on Thursday that Deputy Gary Pritchett had been hospitalized the night before with "COVID-like symptoms." And, at that time, things seemed particularly dire.

"We have been in touch with his sweet wife and she advised that his health has declined rapidly and they are in need of as many prayers and good thoughts as possible," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff's office then wished their deputy of 16 years a full recovery and prayed for good news in the days to come.

That good news, or at least the first step in the right direction, came on Saturday when the sheriff's office said Pritchett had been moved from the intensive care unit and that he was improving.

"They are very thankful as are we for all the prayers and well wishes," the sheriff's office wrote. "The outpouring of love and support from not only our Carroll County community but from all over the country is overwhelming."

It's a good sign for Pritchett, but his family is asking for continued prayers that his recovery continues.

As of Saturday afternoon, there have been a total of 471,734 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia with 9,204 deaths since the pandemic began. Currently, 2,824 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.