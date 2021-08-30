4 Carroll County schools move to virtual, hybrid learning due to rising COVID-19 cases

These four schools are moving to virtual and hybrid learning amid rising COVID-19 cases.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Four Carroll County public schools are moving to virtual and hybrid learning models Monday due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases, the school system announced.

A spokesperson for Carroll County Schools said the staff and students of Bay Springs Middle School, Temple Middle School, and Temple High School moved to a hybrid learning model on Monday, Aug. 30 through Sept. 10.

Whitesburg Elementary School moved to a distance-learning model Monday, Aug. 30 through Sept. 10.

"These models will be followed for the time indicated, or longer if needed. These temporary steps are being taken on a school-by-school basis, and ongoing positive case data, " the school system said in an announcement. "This data considers case rates during a seven-day period, and may also include factors such as evidence of case clustering, staff availability, and community spread."

Carroll County Schools uses a three-phase approach when dealing with COVID-19 and containing the spread. It is now in Phase II of the plan. In a release, the district described the phase as the following.

Phase II allows for blended learning options that could include traditional onsite learning, classroom or program closures, hybrid learning or at-home distance learning as needed, with full employee expectations. Additionally, Phase II calls for enhanced preventive measures such as highly encouraging masks indoors, physical distancing when practical, limiting visitors, limiting transitions, limiting large group meetings indoors, modified classroom structures, specific disinfecting protocols, good hygiene practices, and monitoring for illness.