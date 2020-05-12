CDC asks for 'universal mask use' as country continues to see high numbers of COVID cases

In the updated guidance, health officials are also asking Americans to wear masks outside when social distancing is not possible.

ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now urging Americans to wear masks anytime they leave their home.

Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden said one of his first acts as president will be asking Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing a mask. The president-elect said the request would come on his Inauguration Day on January 20.

While the Trump administration has not mandated masks, the president has stressed the development of a vaccine to fight the virus.

On Friday, Vice President Mike Pence visited the CDC headquarters in Atlanta revealing that Americans could possibly get the vaccine as soon as Dec. 16.

Long-term care residents and healthcare workers are expected to get it first. Wider distribution isn't anticipated until the spring.