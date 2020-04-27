ATLANTA — The CDC is working in conjunction with the Georgia Department of Public Health and the boards of health from Fulton and DeKalb counties, to learn more about the spread of COVID-19.

As a part of their investigation, the group is working to develop an estimate of the percentage of people in the community who may have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

A part of the ongoing research postulates that a portion of the populace may have had COVID-19 but were not tested, did not have any symptoms or did not seek medical treatment.

RELATED: Emory creates antibody blood test for COVID-19 in 'landmark achievement'

Between April 28 and May 4, survey teams will visit randomly selected homes in Fulton and DeKalb counties to survey residents about their health and to collect blood samples for an antibody test.

Antibodies are the proteins that are produced by the body in response to an infection. This is a substance that may tell researchers whether an individual may have had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

The antibody test is not meant to determine if a person has COVID-19 at the present time.

All members of the household will be asked to participate -- including children.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Georgia | Confirmed cases at 23,773 with 942 deaths

Participation is voluntary, and you can ask the investigation teams any questions you may have before agreeing to participate.

The investigation has already been underway in the state of Washington and in the New York City metro area

If your home is selected to participate in this important investigative survey, you can help federal researchers learn more about COVID-19.

More information about the local research is available from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

General information about antibody testing -- also referred to as serology testing -- may be found from the CDC.

