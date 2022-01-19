CDC recommends putting some school activities on hold as omicron spreads

The CDC said activities like football, wrestling, and band should be canceled or held virtually right now.

ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently said that in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 and the highly contagious omicron variant, schools should consider canceling school activities like football and wrestling.

However, some parents are calling the latest guidance disappointing.



“Now we’re in a situation where we’re hearing that we’ve sent our kids back to school and they’re in masks – and now it may not be safe for them to do the things that make them happy to be in school," one Atlanta Public Schools parent said.

According to the CDC, high risk activities should be put on hold, canceled, or held virtually during high rates of transmission in order to best protect children against COVID-19. The organization listed high risk activities as any where increased exhalation occurs including behaviors like singing, shouting, and exercise.

Yet, one Atlanta physician stated she believes the CDC is being unrealistic.

“One thing that we have to realize is that the reality of this pandemic is just about every activity is high risk. Unless you are walking around in a bubble all by yourself in the privacy of your own home – there’s always going to be a risk of transmission," Dr. Frita Fisher explained.

The doctor went on to add that she fears the new guidance could weaken support for the CDC.