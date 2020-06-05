Georgia still seeing growth in COVID-19 cases, CDC status report shows

The new data, compiled for the CDC's report for the week of April 30, comes as Georgia relaxes restrictions on business operations and movement in the state.

ATLANTA — As the state continues to push on with reopening the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that while there are improvements in some parts of the state hit by the virus, there are some areas where the spread of the virus appears to be growing.

According to the report, most of north Georgia is showing that there is an elevated rate of growth for the virus, with similar projections for large pieces of the southern part of the state. "Elevated" status, according to the CDC, is defined as more than 10 new cases per 100,000 in the past two weeks.

However, in some parts of middle and east Georgia, the trend appears to be reversed, with some places either marking sustained decline or a plateau of cases.

While the rate of cases seems to be growing in the state, the CDC shows that in most instances, it seems to be doing so moderately. According to the chart, most of the metro area is seeing such a trend of moderate growth.

However, some parts of the state - including clusters in the southwest, and now northeastern counties near South Carolina - are seeing a greater increase in the number of daily cases.

The statewide shelter-in-place order expired at 11:59 p.m. on April 30, though Gov. Brian Kemp extended the state's first-ever public health emergency through July 12. He also signed an executive order requiring all medically fragile, elderly or vulnerable populations to continue sheltering in place through June 12.

However, health experts and local leaders fear that people may not be heeding the warnings to continue to practice safety guidelines - like social distancing - setting the state up to see a reverse trend in the number of cases rapidly increasing.