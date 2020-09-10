Chamblee says court staffer tests positive for COVID-19, two court sessions canceled

Court staff who were in proximity to the person are self-quarantining for 10 days, the city said.

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The City of Chamblee said Friday that two upcoming court sessions are canceled after a court staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

The city said the staffer was present at an Oct. 5 traffic court session. The individual did not exhibit symptoms at the time, according to the city, and was not at the next session three days later.

The next court sessions for Oct. 12 and 14 are canceled. Court staff who were in close contact with the staffer are self-quarantining for 10 days, "and will return to work pending a negative test result at that time," the city said.

"They were not in close proximity with any attendees and followed social distancing guidelines," the city said of the staffer's contact with the public at the Oct. 5 traffic court session.

The city added it requires people to wear masks and maintain six-feet distances at all times while at the court, and temperature scans are conducted at the entry.

According to the city, only 25 people were allowed in the building at one time "to reduce congestion and adhere to social distancing requirements."