11Alive Reporter Chenue Her shares personal battle with COVID-19

My symptoms started on June 24. I had a severe headache, and was feeling tired. I went to a Fulton County testing site that morning and, then came the waiting game

ATLANTA — I’ve been covering COVID-19 stories at 11Alive for several months now, and I knew I was not immune to the virus, but I didn’t know what to expect if I actually got it.

Then, I tested positive. I battled COVID-19 for about two weeks and I’m fortunate to say I’m healthy again.

My symptoms started on June 24.

I had a severe headache and was feeling tired. I went to a Fulton County testing site that morning and then came the waiting game for results.

I put myself in quarantine immediately while I waited.

I was given a piece of paper with information on where I could get my results once they came in. It said results should come in 2 to 4 days after getting tested.

Three days later, I still didn’t get my results but my symptoms got worse.

Now, I also had a high fever and was severely short of breath. So, I went to the emergency room at Emory University and was discharged a few hours later.

I was given a COVID-19 test there as well and got my results in 24 hours, which came back positive.

Days later, a week after I got tested at the county site, my results came in and were also positive.

My doctor and nurses in the ER told me to drink lots of fluids, take Tylenol for the fever, and get plenty of rest during my quarantine.

During the first part of my quarantine, my symptoms remained the same – headaches, fever, shortness of breath, constantly tired, and loss of appetite.

Full disclosure, I don’t have any underlying health conditions and have never had any serious illnesses. This virus was the first illness I’ve ever had that knocked me off my feet like this.

About a week into the quarantine, I started to feel better and the symptoms started going away.

Once I was fever-free for 3 days, I spoke to my doctor who told me I could get re-tested if I wanted and she was comfortable with clearing me for work once I finished up the quarantine.

Luckily, I was able to squeeze in a COVID-19 rapid test at Peachtree Immediate Care in Snellville last week.

I waited in line for about an hour and once I took the test, the results came back negative in about 20 minutes.

My colleagues and I have been covering this pandemic for several months, focusing on bringing facts not fear.

Everyone’s experience with this virus is different, and I feel fortunate to have recovered. But, that isn’t the case for all people who have tested positive.

We’re learning more about the virus every day, but even with unknowns one thing is for sure: it’s going to take all of us to work together to slow the spread of this virus.