Three Cherokee Schools reopening under a hybrid plan

The schools closed down a few weeks ago after a coronavirus outbreak.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Three Cherokee County high schools are reopening again for face to face learning. However, this time around they'll be on a temporary hybrid model.

The schools closed down a few weeks ago after a coronavirus outbreak.

Some students at Etowah, Creekview, and Woodstock high schools will be returning to the classroom on Thursday. Previously, the schools had closed within days for each other, following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

According to the district's website, roughly half of the student body of each school will return for in-person learning on Thursdays and Fridays. Next week, the other students will rotate in, for in-person classes on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The website says that all students will learn digitally on Wednesdays.

"Through the hybrid model, students will study the same content each day with one group learning in-person, and the other completing work at home. On at-home learning days, students will be expected to log into the Canvas learning management system daily and complete all assigned work on time," the district's press release noted. "On Wednesdays, all students will learn at home; and, on that day, 30-minute Microsoft Teams meetings will be held for each class, with all students attending together virtually."

Teachers at the three schools were expected to participate in additional training over the past week to prepare for the transition.

The district noted that the new hybrid model is not a permanent solution. Any households looking to enroll their students back into in-person learning due to the hybrid model can contact the front office if their school.

The model is expected to last through Oct. 9.