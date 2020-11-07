Children's Healthcare of Atlanta furloughs nearly 400 workers

The hospital group says the furloughs were in response to reduced patient volumes and that they were impacted by the pandemic.

ATLANTA — Like many other large employers, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta has been directly affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement to 11Alive on Saturday, the health care provider said they had to furlough workers from their clinical and support teams in response to conditions tied to the pandemic.

“Last month, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta furloughed and separated fewer than 400 members of our workforce across both clinical and support staff in response to reduced patient volumes, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We remain steadfast in our commitment to safely care for the children of Georgia.”

Many Americans have found themselves out of work since the start of the pandemic and been forced to rely on unemployment insurance from the state in order to help make ends meet in the interim.

In addition to the standard unemployment benefits from the state, temporary federal unemployment benefits have been paid to affected workers as a result of the CARES Act stimulus package.

