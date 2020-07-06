Cartersville church hit hard by COVID-19 outbreak reopens for in-person services

The Church at Liberty Square was linked to one of the state's earliest coronavirus outbreaks according to officials.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Parishioners returned Sunday morning to the Church at Liberty Square in Cartersville for the first in-person services since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

The Cartersville church is the one where several members of the choir became infected with the virus.

In March, state health officials tracked one of Georgia's earliest coronavirus outbreaks to the church.

Senior pastor Dr. Jacob King said the church began its cautious reopening on Monday, June 1 with a prayer night.

From there, King said, the decision to reopen in-person services came after much discussion with state and local officials.

He assures everyone that the church has been deep-cleaned and sanitized. Parishioners at the church are being seated at least six-feet apart.

About 100 people turned out to the church's 8:30 a.m. services on Sunday morning. A second service was scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

The services are a bittersweet affair for those returning, as several members of the congregation passed away as a result of contracting COVID-19 during the outbreak.

King says that memorial services have not yet been set for those who have passed away from the coronavirus.

