Church organizes drive-by birthday party as oldest member turns 98

Mrs. Valjean James celebrated her birthday with live music from the front yard and church members and friends driving by to show their love

ATLANTA — A lot of love was sent to Valjean James this weekend as she turned 98-years-old on Mother's Day! Her friends and church family couldn't let the occasion pass without a celebration!

With decorations and a musician playing from a distance in the front yard, they did a drive-by to show how much they love her.

Mrs. James is the oldest member at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Atlanta, and is a long-time Sunday school teacher, guiding generations of young people. She was still teaching her class when services moved online due to the pandemic.

Dozens of cars rolled by, some with balloons and decorations, and members sent cards in the mail as well.

