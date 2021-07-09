Georgia movie theater to require guests to have vaccine proof or negative COVID-19 test

The changes to the policy do not apply to the Ciné Drive-In.

ATHENS, Ga. — The Ciné movie theater in Athens is hoping to prevent COVID-19 cases with a new policy that requires its guests to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test.

For those who want to show their negative results, the test must be taken within 72 hours of the screening start time. The policy went into effect Monday, Sept. 6 for all shows and events now that Ciné is open seven days a week. Proof of ID will also be needed for entry.

"Our existing mask policy will remain in place. Masks will continue to be required except when actively eating or drinking," the theater said on its website. "Children under 12 who cannot yet be vaccinated may attend accompanied by a fully-vaccinated adult, and must wear a mask."

"The in-theater policy will be in effect for all screenings and events as of 9/6/21 and will be continuously reviewed based on community numbers and CDC guidance. We will update you with any changes to this policy when they occur," the statement added.

More facilities and events around Georgia are using similar policies to help mitigate COVID-19.