City of Atlanta to allow outdoor events with up to 2,000 people after May 15

The order said "alcohol special events" would still be banned.

ATLANTA — Springtime in Atlanta is normally bustling with festivals, concerts and other outdoor events. However, due to the pandemic, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed an executive order essentially banning them.

On Wednesday, she announced that she'd be lifting the moratorium on the acceptance of applications for permits for outdoor events for up to 1,999 people.

These larger events will be allowed after May 15, the mayor's order said, as long as they occur in accordance with the COVID-19 mitigation requirements, including masks.

Events with more than 50 people had been banned since March.

A moratorium remains on all outdoor events for 2,000 persons or more, and alcohol special events, the order said.