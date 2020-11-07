City of Decatur adopts mask ordinance after Friday commission meeting

The city will mandate mask use beginning on Saturday, July 11.

DECATUR, Ga. — The Decatur City Commission on Friday unanimously approved a new local ordinance requiring the use of masks or protective facial coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new city ordinance went into effect on Saturday morning and will remain in effect at least through August 17, unless it is extended.

Masks are required to be worn by all persons entering a business, store or non-profit providing goods or services. Employees in such establishments are also required to wear facial coverings.

Exceptions to the ordinance include in personal vehicles, by children under the age of 10, while drinking or eating, when a licensed healthcare provider has determined that wearing a facial covering or mask would cause or aggravate a health condition for the individual.

In addition, exceptions have been made when complying with directions of law enforcement officers or for the purposes of the verification of one's identity, such as the purchase of alcohol, prescription drugs, or during financial transactions.

They are also not required for religious establishments, though the use of facial coverings and masks are highly recommended in those settings.

Consistent with other Georgia cities' approaches to mask mandates, the Decatur ordinance does not require their use while in all outdoor public spaces. However, all persons are encouraged to wear masks in outdoor settings in the city where adequate social distancing cannot be maintained.

City officials said the city plans to provide complimentary masks to those who need them, along with an explanation of the critical need for the masks to be work during the pandemic.

Verbal and written warnings will be given as necessary.

Civil penalties for those who violate the ordinance begin at $25 for the first offense, $50 for a second offense and $100 for third and successive offenses.

