City of South Fulton Police chief, wife test positive for COVID-19

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A police chief in south metro Atlanta is battling COVID-19, the chief's department confirmed.

A spokesman for the City of South Fulton Police Department told 11Alive that Chief Keith Meadows and his wife, Tanya, tested positive for the coronavirus and are currently quarantining and at home, recovering.

In addition, the department said it has notified six other employees who have been in close contact with Chief Meadows.

"Our ability to provide police services to the city has not been impacted," the department added, assuring residents in the city that officers will still be able to respond to call..

The department went on to say that, as part of its protocols during the pandemic, officers are wearing masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) while responding to calls. The department said it is also continuing to sanitize the precincts and "take all of the necessary precautions to reduce transmissions per CDC guidelines."

Meanwhile, the department wished the best for the chief and his wife.

"We are looking forward to Chief and Tanya making a speedy recovery, " the department said.

According to the latest White House coronavirus task force report obtained by 11Alive, Fulton County was one of the top places for new coronavirus cases over the last week.