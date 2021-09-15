City Schools of Decatur to require vaccines for teachers, staff

Dr. Maggie Fehrman made the announcement during a school board meeting on Tuesday night.

DECATUR, Ga. — A metro Atlanta school district will soon require all teachers and staff be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

City Schools of Decatur superintendent Dr. Maggie Fehrman made the announcement during a school board meeting on Tuesday night.

She told 11Alive the reason for the mandate is to ensure they are providing the safest environment for their students.

All school staff must comply by Oct. 31, they said. Anyone that is not vaccinated must get tested daily for the virus.

Fehrman said the response has been "pretty positive."