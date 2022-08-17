City of South Fulton reinstates mask ordinance

Here's what the ordinance entails.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Masks are coming back for the city of South Fulton, according to a release on Wednesday.

The city explained that its decision comes as COVID and monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia.

So, what does the mask ordinance entail?

Essentially, employees and visitors - including customers and delivery persons - will now be required to wear a mask whenever they are in a city facility.

The only exceptions to the rule are children 10 years old and younger and people who can't safely wear face coverings because of their age, underlying medical conditions or an inability to remove masks without the assistance of others.

You also don't have to wear a mask if you are eating, drinking or smoking.

And if you're working alone in an office with the door closed? You don't have to wear a mask either.

In the same statement, Mayor khalid pointed to a rise in COVID cases in Fulton County and advice from Fulton County Board of Health Executive Director Dr. Lynn Paxton as reasons for revisiting the ordinance.

“Dr. Paxton has suggested that we return to wearing masks indoors,” the mayor said. “I believe in trusting and following the science. It’s what I’ve done throughout this pandemic.”

He added that Fulton County has a disproportionally high number of both COVID and monkeypox cases.

The state recently surpassed 1,000 monkeypox cases.