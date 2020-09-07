City of South Fulton to consider mask mandate

A special city council meeting will be held on Friday.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton could join a handful of others around metro Atlanta in instituting a mask requirement, with the city saying the matter will be taken up at a special city council meeting on Friday.

"The City of South Fulton City Council will consider an emergency ordinance requiring the wearing of masks in public," the city tweeted late Wednesday night.

A public notice says the virtual meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on YouTube.

South Fulton's potential mask requirement comes on the heels of similar orders in Atlanta, Doraville, East Point and Athens-Clarke County.

It's not clear how enforceable these measures are. By law, municipalities aren't able to go beyond the state law outlined by Gov. Brian Kemp's executive order on COVID-19 restrictions - which stops short of requiring masks.

But with the governor resistant to a statewide mask mandate, some local governments are moving ahead with orders in defiance of the state order anyway.