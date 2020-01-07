This is how Clark Atlanta is reopening for the fall

Freshmen and sophomores will be allowed to return to campus for in-person classes.

ATLANTA — All three schools of the Atlanta University Center on Wednesday released their plans for resuming classes in the fall, with each incorporating a blend of in-person and online learning.

Clark Atlanta said its plan "details CAU’s strategy to resume on-campus education and residency while taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of its students and entire CAU community."

The Clark Atlanta plan will allow freshmen and sophomores to return to in-person classes, while upperclassmen will take online courses. Classes will be held on a Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday schedule.

Its plan also outlined the following:

Social Distancing - Social distancing is encouraged, event sizes will be limited, visitor access will be restricted and adjusted work schedules for staff will be implemented.

Mandatory Face Coverings - Face coverings and or masks must be worn in all public spaces.

Symptom Checking - Administrators, faculty, staff, entering campus will undergo temperature checks at one of the four entry points identified by CAU Public Safety.

Modified Facilities and Access to Campus - Entry points on the campuses, pedestrian traffic patterns, and facility layouts have been adjusted. Hand sanitizing stations have been installed; and ventilation systems have been evaluated.

Comprehensive Physical and Mental Health and Wellness - Individual campus health and mental wellness services will be augmented with support from the AUCC Student Health Services team via a new state-of-the art facility.

The AUC schools are all planning to end their semesters before Thanksgiving.