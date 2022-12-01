Clayton County to distribute at-home COVID tests at senior centers

Kits will be handed out Thursday.

Clayton County Senior Services Department will be distributing at-home COVID-19 tests on Thursday.

The kits are for active senior center members, according to a news release. Individuals must belong to the Clayton County Senior Center, Flint River Community Center or Kinship Care Resource Center.

To receive a kit, individuals must be at least 55 years old and be a resident of Clayton County. Distribution will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and until supplies last. Staff will only hand one kit per household, county leaders said.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports there are 47,449 cases of coronavirus in Clayton County.

Below is a list of distribution locations.

J. Charley Griswell Senior Center

2300 Highway 138 SE | Jonesboro GA 30236

(770) 477-3499

Flint River Community Center

153 Flint River Rd. | Riverdale, GA 30274

(770) 347-0370

Frank Bailey Senior Center

6213 Riverdale Rd. | Riverdale, GA 30274

(678) 479-5505

Kinship Care Resource Center

849 Battle Creek Rd. | Jonesboro, GA 30274

(770) 473-5788

Sonna Singleton Gregory Senior Center

3215 Anvil Block Rd. | Ellenwood, GA 30294

(770) 347-0340