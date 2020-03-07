Lawsuit: Sheriff fails to protect inmates from coronavirus

The lawsuit says Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill and several of his high-ranking subordinates are violating the inmates' constitutional rights.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A federal lawsuit accuses a Georgia sheriff of violating the rights of people held in the jail he oversees by disregarding the risks of the coronavirus outbreak.



Among the alleged problems that can contribute to the risk of virus exposure are overcrowded cells, a lack of personal protective equipment and limited access to cleaning and sanitation supplies.

“Without meaningful action to address the risks posed by COVID-19, people in custody at the Clayton County Jail are in mortal jeopardy,” a statement from the American Civil Liberties Union said.

Hill did not respond Thursday to phone messages seeking comment on the lawsuit.

