Cobb County approves millions to help small businesses, homeowners impacted by COVID-19

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County took a major step Tuesday night in its effort to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

That includes businesses like Deborah Johnson's. For decades, Johnson was the woman who helped others feel confident and looking their best at her Smyrna salon, “Express Beauty Bar”.

“I’m just a part of the community, a friend, family,” she said.

But, this pandemic has left her asking for some help while she does her best to still be that comforting presence for people.

“I’m trying to make people feel comfortable enough to come back in,” she said.

That means, extra time cleaning the salon, advertising, and giving clients care tips over the phone. Luckily for Johnson, help is coming.

On Tuesday night, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved money to help small businesses. The county received $132 million from the federal CARES act months ago.

Commissioner Bob Ott proposed that $50 million of that go towards helping small businesses.

“To me what the vote says is that Cobb County commission understands that jobs are created by small businesses and that the way we get people back to work or keep people working is by keeping their businesses going,” said Commissioner Ott.

In total, 409 businesses qualified for the grants, which all tallied to about $7.5 million. Most of the businesses approved in this first round are owned by minorities and women.

“I’m happy. It will help me with product lines. It would help me with equipment and also educating my assistants,” said Johnson.

Ott said applications for the second round of grants open July 27 until August 21.

He added that the second round will also be open to businesses that have already received any other type of aid, including PPP loans.

“SelectCobb”, part of the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, will continue to administer this program to help small businesses.

In a separate vote, commissioners also are coming to the aid of homeowners, approving around $5 million to help those struggling with mortgage payments.

According to the proposal, a homeowner who has "fallen behind in their payments due to a COVID-19 related job loss but is back to work, does not have the assets to 'catch-up' the mortgage” can qualify for “a one-time payment, up to $4,800 to bring the delinquent mortgage current.”

But, for homeowners “who remain unemployed or underemployed due to COVID-19, a combination of assistance would be available” for them.

It includes “mortgage payment assistance - up to three months mortgage payment assistance, up to $4,800.00, if deemed necessary by home ownership advisor” and counseling.

