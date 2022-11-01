Cobb County to distribute at-home coronavirus testing kits

County commissioners voted to purchase the kits on Tuesday.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County commissioners are set to distribute at-home coronavirus testing kits, after approving their purchase Tuesday.

In a four to one vote, commissioners approved an emergency purchase of 60,480 at-home iHealth Test Kits, according to county leaders.

The total emergency purchase is $816,480, with each testing kit amounting to $13.50 each, records show. The Cobb County Manager was approved to buy the kits using leftover money from the CARES Act and contingency funding from the county budget.

County leaders said they expect to receive the kits later this week and are finalizing plans for distribution. A Cobb County spokesperson previously told 11Alive plans were to distribute the at-home tests on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

As of the Department of Public Health's latest report, Cobb County has seen 111,990 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The county signed an emergency declaration last month as virus numbers surged, reinstating mask and social distancing policies for county facilities.