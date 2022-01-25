COVID-19 testing site opening in Smyrna

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A new COVID-19 testing site is opening Wednesday in Cobb County.
The testing site will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The City of Smyrna partnered with Pure Diagnostic to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site downtown in the parking lot across from the Smyrna First Baptist Church on King Street near City Hall, officials stated in a press release.
Appointments are not required at the site, but visitors will have to bring identification. Visitors should expect PCR test results within 24 to 48 hours, the press release stated.