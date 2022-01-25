COVID-19 testing site opening in Smyrna

The testing site is drive-thru and visitors are required to bring identification.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A new COVID-19 testing site is opening Wednesday in Cobb County.

The testing site will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The City of Smyrna partnered with Pure Diagnostic to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site downtown in the parking lot across from the Smyrna First Baptist Church on King Street near City Hall, officials stated in a press release.