COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County's Board of Commissioners issued a COVID declaration of emergency Thursday evening, as the county experiences the latest surge in cases.

The declaration of emergency will be in effect for the next 30 days and could potentially be extended if necessary, according to a release from the county.

Chairwoman Lisa Cupid signed the order, which cites that due to an rise in hospitalizations, the county is "critically low" on ICU beds. Additionally, the order states Cobb County's COVID community transmission is high and vaccinations are low compared to nationwide rates.

“Public health officials are urging us to do whatever we can to encourage people to get the COVID vaccine and wear masks while near other people,” Chairwoman Cupid said. “This declaration will open the doors to provide assistance to others in the county who need it and highlight the critical stress this surge has put on our local healthcare facilities.”

According to a release, the declaration strongly encourages Cobb County residents to get vaccinated and wear masks while indoors at public places. Local businesses are also encouraged to re-implement wearing masks indoors.

Additionally, the declaration activates Cobb County's Emergency Operations Plan, which allows resources to be given to local hospitals, state agencies and other facilities that are in "critical need of equipment and supplies."

Cobb County said its Emergency Management Agency used federal assistance funds to stockpile supplies to prepare for an extended pandemic.