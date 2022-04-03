COVID emergency declaration ends in Cobb County

This was the second extension of the declaration that was set to run through March 19.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County announced Friday afternoon that it has ended its COVID declaration of emergency a little over two weeks early.

Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid revoked the declaration after public health and healthcare officials had advised of a decline in COVID transmission rates and hospitalizations in the county.

Chairwoman Cupid said Cobb County is now in the yellow level of COVID transmission instead of the red, which means that there are select precautions that communities can take to address COVID but some policies have been relaxed.

This also comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask guidelines for more than 70% of Americans.

"As you know we just ended our mask mandate so people can come in freely into our buildings and not wear a mask unless they choose to do so on their own terms," Chairwoman Cupid said. "We're just grateful to see things getting better and wanted to be responsive to the changing guidelines and conditions.