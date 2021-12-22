Cobb County issues emergency declaration over rising COVID-19 cases

According to a release, the decision was reached after consulting with public health officials.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County's Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid has signed a new Declaration of Emergency amid a rise of COVID-19 cases in the area. The county is also reimplementing mask requirements for county government buildings.

According to a release, the decision was reached after consulting with public health officials. The release also stated that the declaration enables the county to implement its Emergency Operations Plan, which will make public meetings virtual and encourage residents to take precautions to avoid the spread of the omicron variant.

“Public Health officials warn me this variant is spreading at an alarming rate,” Chairwoman Cupid said. “The stress on our hospitals is increasing, and both public and private COVID testing facilities are overwhelmed. Even though this is just prior to Christmas, I wanted to act quickly to help slow the spread of this new variant in our community.”

So, what else does this declaration mean for residents?

The board of commissioners is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated, wear masks indoors with others, and avoid crowded situations.

In addition, County Manager Dr. Jackie McMorris will once again require the wearing of masks inside government facilities.

However, the statement from Cobb County mentions that the mask mandate does not affect the following:

Privately-run businesses

Cobb County School District

Cobb County court complex

This current declaration is expected to run through January 22, 2022.

Cobb County isn't the only area in metro Atlanta making adjustments. On Tuesday, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms decided to issue an executive order to reinstate the citywide indoor mask mandate.