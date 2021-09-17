Cobb County extends COVID emergency declaration

The declaration will be in effect until Sunday, Oct. 17.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County announced Friday it will extend its COVID emergency declaration through Sunday, Oct. 17.

Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid signed the extension that will keep the county's Emergency Operations Plan in place, which allows resources to be given to local hospitals, state agencies and other facilities that are in "critical need of equipment and supplies."

The declaration encourages preventative measures to combat COVID such as wearing masks while indoors at public places and social distancing.

This extended declaration includes a new measure that will allow public meetings, or a portion of the meeting, to be held remotely.

The county previously issued its latest COVID emergency declaration on Thursday, Aug. 19. It was set to expire 30 days later on Saturday, Sept. 18.