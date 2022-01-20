Cobb County to hand out free COVID test kits Sunday

The county stated that they currently have a limited supply.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Free COVID test kits will be be distributed in Cobb County on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Jim R. Miller Park, county officials said.

They said they have a limited supply of only 1,000 at the moment; however, a larger batch is expected to arrive in a few days.

“Scheduling this event was a challenge since we had uncertain delivery times for the kits and then we had to reserve county resources to respond to bad weather,” Emergency Management Director Cassie Mazloom stated. “We even paused a few more days to assess the weather this weekend, but believe conditions Sunday will be perfect to host the event.”

Those who want a kit on Sunday will need to got to the pavilion in the park, through an entrance off Al Bishop Drive.

One kit will be given out per person, with a maximum of four kits per vehicle. Cobb County officials added that due to the limited supply, distribution is not expected to last long. So, if you want a kit, be sure to get there early.

The county added in a press release that it is working with Cobb and Douglas Public Health to distribute a much larger batch of kits later in the month. These will be given out at various events and through partnerships with nonprofits.

Details on those events will be announced at a later date. The county explained that their intent is "to target residents that may not be able to go to testing sites or order kits online from the federal government."

Those seeking more information on COVID testing and vaccination information can find it online on the DPH website.