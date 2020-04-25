COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County officials decided to reopen three popular trails on Saturday -- the Silver Comet Trail, the Noonday Creek Trail and the Bob Callen Trail.

Access to the Silver Comet Trail is also open to residents in Paulding County.

In Cobb, officials are also opening 14 "passive parks" -- or areas of low-intensity recreation.

Officials said the trails and parks are areas where people can safely social distance.

A reminder to those who choose to use the parks and trails -- playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts, baseball and softball fields, and any other areas where people tend to congregate, remain closed.

