Cobb & Douglas County officials talk COVID vaccination efforts

County Health Director says 'there's just not enough vaccines.'

ATLANTA — The COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Georgia has been a hurry-up-and-wait affair for both providers and the public.

During a virtual town hall on Tuesday, leaders in Cobb and Douglas counties say they're not to blame for delays.

Cobb and Douglas County Health District Director Dr. Janet Memark says the main issue is supply.

"We just don't have enough vaccines. We're doing the best with what we have, but we just don't have enough," explained Dr. Memark.

Last week, the district's appointment website experienced a crash on the same day that vaccines were made available to those 65 and older and first responders. County officials said that they were talking with outside providers to update their scheduling services to a different page.

Many residents that attended the virtual town hall stressed that the online system was causing the biggest problem.

“I got on the Cobb County website and after about an hour and a half, I got one booked," said one resident.

Another said that by the time she typed her name and address on the web page, all appointments were booked. Others complained about a lack of alternative ways to book an appointment.