Cobb health board approves new measures on masks in schools; Decision now left to school board

All employees and children over the age of two will be required to wear masks.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Board of Health recently approved new measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

The new measures would adopt Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and American Association of Pediatrics recommendations on schools in order to save children’s lives from the virus.

Superintendent of Cobb Schools Chris Ragsdale, who is also a member of the Cobb County Board of Health, abstained from the vote because he didn’t get a copy of the final version to read through in time.

However, he added that schools are already using seven of the eight recommendations from both agencies. The only recommendation they weren’t using is a mask mandate for all employees and children over the age of two.

The new measure would apply to public, private, and charter schools in the county. However, the official say-so still comes down to a vote from the school board.

Essentially, the Board of Health's meeting and passing of the measure lets the community know where they stand on the issue of COVID in schools.