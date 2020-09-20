Cobb parents must decide to continue remote learning, or return to classroom

On Monday, some Fulton County students return to the classroom.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County parents have a big decision to make — Sunday is the deadline to decide whether their children will continue to learn remotely, or head back to the classroom for face-to-face instruction.

The Cobb County School District is preparing to roll out the first phase of its re-opening plan.

This is welcomed news for parents who have wanted their kids to return to traditional learning methods.

The district started back on Aug. 17 with all students virtual.

District leaders plan to re-open classes on Monday, Oct. 5 for those students who choose to return.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Fulton County Schools will allow some students back into the classroom.

This is a continuation of their reopening plan.