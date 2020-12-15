Cobb County schools to go virtual as COVID cases increase

Students will end the semester remotely from Dec. 16-18.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Students in Cobb County will end the semester at home, learning remotely, as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, district officials said.

Based on guidance provided by Cobb & Douglas Public Health, the Cobb County School District said students will now learn remotely on Wednesday, Dec. 16, Thursday, Dec. 17 and Friday, Dec. 18.

"The number of positive COVID-19 cases in our community continues to rise and we are taking every possible step, including using remote learning days, to keep community spread from becoming school spread," they said in a news release.

They said the additional remote learning days will give officials the time they need to contact trace existing cases.

"This was not an easy decision and we understand that this may be a difficulty for some of our families."