ATLANTA — Class may not be in session right now, but a group of Gwinnett County teachers, parents, and students wanted to make sure National Principal's Day was marked with a celebration!

They organized a surprise car parade at Coleman Middle in Duluth Friday afternoon for Principal J.W. Mozley.

The day also happened to be his birthday. Dozens of decorated cars drove by, honking horns and waving signs out the window while practicing social distancing.

Faculty say Dr. Mozley has been "a bright spot for all during this pandemic'.

