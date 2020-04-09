College students worry what school will look like after long holiday weekend

Will classes go fully virtual if COVID-19 infections continue to rise?

ATLANTA — As students at colleges across the state leave campus for the long holiday weekend, many of them wonder what school will look like when they return. Several campuses have rising COVID-19 numbers, and students say they've been given mixed messages about housing.

Some students at Georgia Tech said they have no idea what will happen next.

In the span of a week, students living with roommates were told they would have to move out and get a refund, then there would be no refund but they still had to move, then, they didn't have to move at all.

Students said they don't know what to expect when they return after Labor Day.

"I'd say a stronger emotion than confusing. It's really frustrating to say the least," said Georgia Tech first year Lance Lampert.

He thought he was going to have to move home this week. He said the messaging from the college administration has been inconsistent and incomplete.

"It's disappointing and a real cause for concern," he said.

He lives in a single dorm on campus though and ultimately didn't have to leave. In the last email sent by Georgia Tech, administrators told parents students would be voluntarily assigned to single rooms if they currently had a roommate.

A student who works with housing told 11Alive anonymously the process has been a nightmare.

"I thought GT housing was just hanging by a thread. It was just complete chaos. Just trying to make sure that all these students need to be where they need to be," she said.

She said the lack of a clear plan about student housing during the pandemic has been frustrating.

"It's really terrible to be so embarrassed of your university, that your last semester is just sour. It just leaves a bad taste in your mouth, like, the world tastes like cigarettes and it's very bleak," she said.

4th year student Kelly O'Neal said she thinks they're doing the best they can under difficult circumstances.

"A lot of the admin can't answer our questions. Or if they can, it's here's your answer but... this could change in the next twenty minutes or two days or two weeks. So really nothing is ever completely finalized," she said.

Georgia Tech has had 801 positive cases of COVID on campus since March, with 39 new cases reported yesterday alone.

"I would be surprised if we are still on campus in a week or two," he said.