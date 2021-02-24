Columbia Middle School custodian dies from COVID-19

Benny Lee Doe worked as a custodian at Columbia Middle School for nearly five years.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A custodian for the DeKalb County School District is one of the latest deaths in the state believed to be attributed to COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the district said it sends its condolences to the family of Benny Lee Doe, who they said worked as a custodian at Columbia Middle School for nearly five years.

"He represented the role in an exemplary manner," the district said in a statement to 11Alive. "His family is in the thoughts and prayers of DCSD."

Teachers and those working for the school systems have been deeply affected by COVID-19. Late last month, the deaths of three Cobb County teachers in less than a month troubled educators, even as calls to bring students and staff back into school buildings grew louder.

The debate about the logistics of expanding vaccine eligibility to teachers - not currently included in the population able to receive a vaccine in the state - also led Gov. Brian Kemp to butt heads with educators at times.

Kemp, at the time, said that the state could not expand the 1A+ phase group to include teachers because there was not enough vaccine supply. However, with more vaccine doses being shipped to the state in recent weeks, under the Biden Administration's plan, Kemp said health officials will be finalizing plans to expand vaccine eligibility in the coming days. It's still not known, however, whether teachers will be included in the next vaccine phase.